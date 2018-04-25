University Offers 'Cry Closet' For Stressed-Out Snowflakes

Image Credits: Jackie Larsen/Twitter.

The University of Utah has installed a “Cry Closet” in its library for stressed-out snowflake students to relieve tears in for 10 minutes at a time.

The Cry Closet, installed by artist Nemo Miller, is meant to “provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10-minute break.”

The Rules of the Closet include “only one person at a time” and “use #cryclosetuofu if posting on social media.”

The closet received mixed responses on Twitter, with some saying it would soon be a “make out chamber.”

As we’ve reported, universities have become Cultural Marxist indoctrination centers content with coddling millennial snowflakes instead of preparing them to face the challenges of life like an adult.


Related Articles

NY Judge Rules That Bars, Restaurants Can Refuse To Serve Trump Supporters

NY Judge Rules That Bars, Restaurants Can Refuse To Serve Trump Supporters

Hot News
Comments
If You Want To Stop Liberal Bullying, Start By Telling Them To Buzz Off

If You Want To Stop Liberal Bullying, Start By Telling Them To Buzz Off

Hot News
Comments

Kim Kardashian Defends Husband: Stop Demonizing Kanye For Being Himself!

Hot News
Comments

Alex Jones: I Shot The Sheriff

Hot News
Comments

Why Farming Turns Liberals Into Conservatives

Hot News
Comments

Comments