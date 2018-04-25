University Offers 'Cry Closet' For Stressed-Out Snowflakes

The University of Utah has installed a “Cry Closet” in its library for stressed-out snowflake students to relieve tears in for 10 minutes at a time.

The Cry Closet, installed by artist Nemo Miller, is meant to “provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10-minute break.”

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education pic.twitter.com/6rGcJv9qjr — jacks (@aJackieLarsen) April 24, 2018

The Rules of the Closet include “only one person at a time” and “use #cryclosetuofu if posting on social media.”

The closet received mixed responses on Twitter, with some saying it would soon be a “make out chamber.”

Soon to be make out chamber pic.twitter.com/9sLFJ5R0Qx — Mayibongwe Pixie (@mkncube) April 25, 2018

This is actually a great idea since so many students already deal with stress and anxiety on a daily basis knowing that it's heightened during exam and finals season. https://t.co/G5szto7OTN — Kristine Slade (@CallMeSlade) April 25, 2018

There needs to be 50 of these and they all need to be in the math building. https://t.co/29deMRAgUT — sith happens (@fratti_natti) April 24, 2018

Mine is called "my office." https://t.co/OUXQR89NTW — Kevin Shafer 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@kshaferbyu) April 24, 2018

There’s a second installation there: ‘the empathy wall’. Put your ear against it and listen to someone have a cry… — Shane B Duggan (@ShaneBDuggan) April 25, 2018

As we’ve reported, universities have become Cultural Marxist indoctrination centers content with coddling millennial snowflakes instead of preparing them to face the challenges of life like an adult.