University Students Forced to Fund "Diversity Leadership" Social Justice Program

Students at the University of New England can earn a “Diversity Leadership Certificate” for completing a 20-hour, year-long “social justice” program funded by student fees.

The Certificate, offered through the UNE Office of Intercultural Student Engagement, can be earned by students who complete the program’s requirements, including interactive workshops on “power and privilege” and an online course on “culture and identity.”

Students will also be required to attend a “minimum of five on-campus approved events” related to social justice, such as a lecture hosted by the school’s Diversity Lecture Series, or one of the school’s Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration events.

