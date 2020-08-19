University Threatens to Suspend Students Who Leave 4.5 Mile ‘COVID Bubble’

Michigan’s Albion College is threatening to suspend students who leave a 4.5 mile ‘COVID bubble’ that is enforced via a tracking app on their phone.

“The school is working to create a “COVID-bubble” on campus, and asking students stay within the school’s 4.5-mile perimeter for the entire semester; if a student leaves campus, the app will notify the administration, and the student could be temporarily suspended,” reports the Washington Free Beacon.

The students have to fill out a form 5 days in advance if they want to leave campus for things like medical appointments, otherwise they have to stick to a list of “approved businesses” they are allowed to visit.

They are also required to submit to specimen collection and lab tests.

Students who fail to comply with the measures will be locked out of their dorms and other on-campus buildings and those who repeatedly violate the rules will be suspended.

This is prisoner training.

Why not just fit every student with orange jump suit and an electronic tag that tracks their every movement and have done with it?

The school was asked why the restriction was only being enforced against students and not professors or administrators, but they had no answer.

“College has already largely eradicated the concept of free speech among students. Freedom of movement, freedom of association, and privacy rights may follow,” comments Dave Blount.

