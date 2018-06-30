Univision Anchor: Nationalism Only Acceptable For The World Cup

A recent Univision newscast exposes the hypocrisies inherent to Latino identity politics. It turns out that some nationalism is acceptable, after all.

Watch as Univision anchor Jorge Ramos lays out what nationalism is acceptable, as aired on Noticiero Univision on Wednesday, June 13, 2018:

JORGE RAMOS: The World Cup allows for that nationalism that we don’t allow for other things. How’s Colombia doing?

ILIA CALDERÓN: Let’s hope that we play like never before and not lose like always, and that we achieve something.

JORGE RAMOS: I hope that Mexico gets past that damned fourth game…

ILIA CALDERÓN: So that you can enjoy it, right?

