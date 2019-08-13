“Unplanned” Movie Arriving to Every Abortion Clinic in America

The controversial film UNPLANNED releases on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats on Tuesday — bringing the transformational story of Abby Johnson to homes – and abortion clinics – around the world.

UNPLANNED is the true story of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, which debuted in United States theaters on March 29. The movie is currently releasing in theaters around the world.

And Then There Were None, Abby’s ministry that has helped over 525 abortion workers leave their jobs, is sending copies of the film into every abortion clinic in the nation, around 800 of them.

