Unprecedented: EU to Reject Italian Gov's Budget

The unelected EU Commission are set to reject the Italian government’s budget, according to German outfit Spiegel.

In what would be an unprecedented measure sure to spark a furious backlash, the Commission can block Italy’s budget. The Five Star/Lega coalition in office are aiming for a budget deficit of 2.4% in 2019.

For context: EU commission has never rejected a budget and did NOT take punitative measures against Portugal/ Spain for repeatedly missing deficit target ( I covered this story, spain govt was dead sure EU would not dare cos of backlash) — Maria Tadeo (@mariatad) October 17, 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said of the budget: “I am extremely happy, we are keeping our promises, slowly but bravely.”

Read more