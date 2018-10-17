Unprecedented: EU to Reject Italian Gov's Budget

The unelected EU Commission are set to reject the Italian government’s budget, according to German outfit Spiegel.

In what would be an unprecedented measure sure to spark a furious backlash, the Commission can block Italy’s budget. The Five Star/Lega coalition in office are aiming for a budget deficit of 2.4% in 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said of the budget: “I am extremely happy, we are keeping our promises, slowly but bravely.”

