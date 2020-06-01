Unprecedented Multi-Front PsyWar Unleashed On Americans

Rogue elements of the United States government have launched a psychological warfare operation using an artificial intelligence system first deployed overseas against ISIS.

From COVID-19 to the current race war crisis, Americans are facing an unprecedented onslaught of psychological operations and manipulation.

The following are just a few examples:

Military AI propaganda system deployed by rogue elements in the homeland

Director of “Defeat Disinfo”Curtis Hougland says the Democrat run group will:

“…protect the American people by coordinating emotional, topical, visual, and personal narratives in response to the president’s disinformation through election day.”

As reported, the anti-Trump Democrat organization is being led by retired general Stanley McChrystal.

The group is using a DARPA funded AI system to counter Trump’s coronavirus “disinformation”. It will:

“…spot comments from Trump that are about to go viral. It will then identify the most popular counter-narratives, and invite a network of more than 3.4 million influencers “to share these highly visual and emotional narratives from real people in unison and at scale.”

As reported, the project “plans to expand to other subjects in the future” beyond COVID-19.

Mainstream news forced to retract fake coronavirus reports

After Project Veritas exposed a CBS News story that showed lines of people waiting for Coronavirus tests, the story was quietly edited.

Gunshot victims listed as COVID-19 deaths.

As the Freedom Foundation uncovered, DOH officials in Washington State are knowingly listing gunshot victims as dying from Coronavirus:

“In remarks made during a telephonic press briefing, DOH officials even acknowledged knowingly including multiple deaths caused by gunshot wounds in the state’s COVID-19 fatality count.”

Previous race war attempt linked to Soros backed group

Documents leaked in 2018 revealed a plan by the Friends of Democracy group to use protests over the death of Freddie Gray as a way to trigger martial law across the country.

What can we do?

All of this is happening as an anti-human agenda is rolling over all of humanity. Coronavirus is teaching all of us that we are non essential. We can be unified against artificial intelligence and robot systems replacing “non essential” humans. We can be unified in supporting space exploration and a pro human future with freedom for all.

If we are not successful in defeating the current globalist operation, we will all suffer. The color of your skin will not matter. If you do not comply with the new order, you will be eliminated.



Alex Jones brings out the documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 60% off!