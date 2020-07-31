Unsealed Court Docs Suggest Bill Clinton Was On Pedo Island With Epstein

Court documents were unsealed in the Ghislaine Maxwell case Thursday, and revealed that a witness claims to have seen Bill Clinton on the infamous ‘pedo island’ along with Epstein, Maxwell and “two young girls”.

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

The claims in the documents echo those previously made by a former worker on Epstein’s island in a Netflix documentary.

The claims run contrary to denials by Clinton that he ever visited the island, which was reportedly the site of multiple sexual assaults of underage women by the convicted pedophile Epstein and his elite guests.

The allegations were made by Steve Scully, a 70-year-old phone and internet specialist worker who was present on the island of Little Saint James, as part of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which features testimony from witnesses and victims of Epstein’s sordid activities.

Scully claims that he saw the Clinton sitting with Epstein in the porch of the island’s villa. Scully did not witness Clinton partaking in any illegal activity, however, and says no other guests were present at the time.

Scully says that he saw other ‘important people’ visiting the island, including Prince Andrew, adding that some would be naked and flanked by topless girls.

“You tell yourself that you didn’t know for sure and you never really saw anything, but that’s all just rationalization,” Scully notes in the program, adding “Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy who concealed his deviance very well – but he didn’t conceal it that well.”

The newly unsealed documents, which have been held under lock and key since a previous civil lawsuit in 2015, also contain testimonies and allegations against attorney Alan Dershowitz.

July 30, 2020 Alan Dershowitz name exposed and no longer hidden under reactions, finally. Victim #3 names him multiple times

Acosta in 2011, would explain he was unduly pressured by Epstein's heavy hitting lawyers that included Alan Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/5HiOjGjxPA — Susan ☆ Whitney ☆ E Pluribus Unum ☆ HugeBlueWave (@SMBWhitney) July 31, 2020

The documents allege that Dershowitz abused a minor, referred to as ‘Jane Doe 3’, and that he also helped draft a non-prosecution agreement to secure immunity.

So he was responsible for including the protection of Epstein’s “future” co-conspirators, in which he gave himself (and others) immunity from prosecution from federal prosecution in the S.District of FL. Dershowitz protested ‘way too much. Makes me sick. Alex Acosta knew. — TrishieP (@plovesdogs) July 31, 2020

In previous court documents, ‘Jane Doe 3’ was the name used to refer to Virginia Giuffre, the woman who has made similar allegations against Prince Andrew:

Note: Virginia Giuffre used to be known in court documents as Jane Doe 3. The same doc shows similar allegations she has made against Prince Andrew and Jean-Luc Brunel.https://t.co/xMKi02ewA2 pic.twitter.com/T6x4qPZOec — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020

Giuffre “claimed that Maxwell lured her into Epstein’s orbit at 15 years old, under the guise of offering work as a masseuse.”

In separate legal papers Giuffre has also placed Clinton on the island, claiming she had dinner with the former president, Epstein, Maxwell and two other women from New York on the island on one occasion.

Giuffre also said that she saw Clinton “strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm.”

The same witness, thought to be Giuffre, also said she had overheard Epstein saying that Clinton owed him “favors,” while noting that she couldn’t tell whether he was joking or not:

Six references to Bill Clinton in Virginia Roberts' chat with her lawyers on April 7, 2011: Asked about Epstein boasting "Bill Clinton owes me favors," Giuffe said: "Yes. I do. It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off… I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke." pic.twitter.com/InugMgHOz5 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020

Just watching blue check after blue check completely ignore the fact that a Jeffrey Epstein victim identified Bill Clinton as a resident of pedophile island. How do you ignore what is objectively of the highest news value? — Epstein Files Unsealed by Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

The new documents allege that Maxwell held ‘continuous’ orgies with underage girls on the Caribbean Little St James Island, flying them in by private jet.

The unsealed documents also contain a July 25, 2015, email from Epstein to Maxwell which reads, “You have done nothing wrong and i woudl [sic] urge you to start acting like it. Go outside, head high, not as an esacping[sic] convict. go to parties. deal with it.”

Another email exchange, published here by The Daily Mail, dated a few days earlier contains an apparent court statement from Maxwell claiming her innocence.

In January, pictures emerged of Clinton with his arms around Chauntae Davies, who has said that she was recruited to be Epstein’s personal masseuse and ‘sex slave’:

Clinton has also been pictured on the steps of Epstein’s private plane, dubbed ‘the Lolita Express’ with Maxwell in 2002:

Flight logs have shown that Clinton made 26 trips on the plane from 2001 to 2003.

Clinton was also pictured with Epstein’s housekeeper Jun-Lyn Fontanilla, and another staff member inside Epstein’s New York house:

Polls indicate that the majority of Americans believe Epstein was murdered, and did not commit suicide in prison.

The first image of the noose supposedly used by Epstein contradicted the official story of his alleged “suicide.” It shows a clean cloth with so signs of blood stains despite the fact that Epstein’s neck was bloody.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!