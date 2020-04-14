Unsealed Invoices Prove Planned Parenthood Sold Aborted Baby Parts for $55 Per Body Part

Recently unsealed invoices show that a Planned Parenthood affiliate charged a tissue company nearly $25,000 for fetal body parts from July through September 2012.

Planned Parenthood has publicly acknowledged that they were paid for fetal tissue but said that they were only reimbursed for costs. The organization has subsequently said they would no longer accept even reimbursements.

The three 2012 invoices show that Planned Parenthood Mar Monte billed StemExpress $24,940 over three months for sample collections of fetal organs and maternal blood. A year-long, renewable contract between the two entities that began April 1, 2010, laid out the terms of the agreement: $55 per fetal organ “determined in the clinic to be usable” and $10 per blood sample.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s 2010 contract with StemExpress notes that the agreement between the two companies would continue “for further successive terms of one year thereafter” in the absence of a termination. The contract also refers to the payments as reimbursements for “reasonable costs.”

