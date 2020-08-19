Unseen Photos Of Bill Clinton Being Massaged By Epstein Rape Victim Emerge

Never before seen photos have emerged of Bill Clinton receiving a massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser Chauntae Davies, who was just 22 at the time.

The Daily Mail released the pictures, which will again raise questions over Clinton’s connections with the elite pedophile Epstein.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Would you mind giving it a crack?' Clinton leans back and smiles while receiving neck massage from Epstein victim https://t.co/wtWwgLa2CX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 18, 2020

The photos show a clearly pleased Clinton being treated by Davies after a trip on the infamous “Lolita Express” plane in 2002.

“The images show Clinton dressed in a yellow button-down shirt and beige slacks with his hands resting on his lap, as he leaned back while Davies knelt on a chair behind him for a better angle,” the Mail wrote.

“Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s infamous private jet, nicknamed The Lolita Express, while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002,” the report continues.

“[Alleged madam Ghislaine] Maxwell, who is now in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged Davies to give Clinton a massage while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal after flying in from New York,” it adds.

Clinton was said to have asked Davies, “Would you mind giving it a crack?”

When asked about the incident, Davies said “Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” according to the report.

While Clinton has repeatedly denied knowing anything of Epstein’s sordid activities, Court documents unsealed in the Maxwell case last month revealed that a witness claims to have seen Bill Clinton on Epstein’s so called ‘pedo island’ in the Caribbean along with Epstein, Maxwell and “two young girls”.

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

The claims in the documents echo those previously made by a former worker on Epstein’s island in a Netflix documentary.

The claims run contrary to denials by Clinton that he ever visited the island, which was reportedly the site of multiple sexual assaults of underage women by the convicted pedophile Epstein and his elite guests.

The allegations were made by Steve Scully, a 70-year-old phone and internet specialist worker who was present on the island of Little Saint James, as part of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which features testimony from witnesses and victims of Epstein’s sordid activities.

Scully claims that he saw the Clinton sitting with Epstein in the porch of the island’s villa. Scully did not witness Clinton partaking in any illegal activity, however, and says no other guests were present at the time.

Scully says that he saw other ‘important people’ visiting the island, including Prince Andrew, adding that some would be naked and flanked by topless girls.

“You tell yourself that you didn’t know for sure and you never really saw anything, but that’s all just rationalization,” Scully notes in the program, adding “Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy who concealed his deviance very well – but he didn’t conceal it that well.”

In January, pictures emerged of Clinton with his arms around Chauntae Davies, who has previously said that she was recruited to be Epstein’s personal masseuse and ‘sex slave’:

Clinton has also been pictured on the steps of Epstein’s private plane, dubbed ‘the Lolita Express’ with Maxwell in 2002:

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

Flight logs have shown that Clinton made 26 trips on the plane from 2001 to 2003.

Clinton was also pictured with Epstein’s housekeeper Jun-Lyn Fontanilla, and another staff member inside Epstein’s New York house:

Billionaire sex offender Epstein gave heavily to Democrats, until he didn’thttps://t.co/Pz3J88hhRI Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-Housekeeper Facebook Photos Show Her With Prince Andrew, Bill Clintonhttps://t.co/hoDVok5wpE pic.twitter.com/glzFBEU7uP — duane poole (@duanepoole) February 25, 2020

In separate legal papers accuser Virginia Giuffre has also placed Clinton on the island, claiming she had dinner with the former president, Epstein, Maxwell and two other women from New York on the island on one occasion.

Giuffre also said that she saw Clinton “strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm.”

The same witness, thought to be Giuffre, also said she had overheard Epstein saying that Clinton owed him “favors,” while noting that she couldn’t tell whether he was joking or not:

Six references to Bill Clinton in Virginia Roberts' chat with her lawyers on April 7, 2011: Asked about Epstein boasting "Bill Clinton owes me favors," Giuffe said: "Yes. I do. It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off… I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke." pic.twitter.com/InugMgHOz5 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020

Just watching blue check after blue check completely ignore the fact that a Jeffrey Epstein victim identified Bill Clinton as a resident of pedophile island. How do you ignore what is objectively of the highest news value? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!