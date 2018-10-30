"Unselfish" People Earn More, Have Larger Families - Study

Image Credits: haydenweal / Pixabay.

Being unselfish comes with benefits likely appealing to a selfish person. According to a study by a trio of researchers in Stockholm and South Carolina, people who tend to put others’ needs ahead of their own typically see greater incomes and have more children, when compared with people more focused on themselves.

“The result is clear in both the American and the European data. The most unselfish people have the most children and the moderately unselfish receive the highest salaries,” says study author Kimmo Eriksson, a researcher at the Centre for Cultural Evolution at Stockton University, in a release. “And we also find this result over time – the people who are most generous at one point in time have the largest salary increases when researchers revisit them later in time.”

The result of this recent research flies in the face of previous studies that suggest selfish people usually made more money because of their self-serving ways.

