Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Unsolved Mysteries Of Liberal Logic
Why is the left so out of touch with reality?
Millie Weaver
| Infowars.com -
May 24, 2018
Comments
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver breaks down the failed logic that liberals hold.
Related Articles
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures
U.S. News
Comments
Video: Hollywood Liberals Give Stormy Daniels Key to City & Defend MS-13
U.S. News
Comments
SPYGATE: Trump Says Comey Was “Terrible And Corrupt”; “Inflicted Great Pain”
U.S. News
Comments
Rod Rosenstein to Face Off with GOP Lawmakers Amid Questions About FBI Informant
U.S. News
Comments
Trump: Those Who Won’t Stand For National Anthem “Shouldn’t be in the Country”
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.