Unsolved Mysteries Of Liberal Logic

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver breaks down the failed logic that liberals hold.


Related Articles

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Hollywood Liberals Give Stormy Daniels Key to City & Defend MS-13

Video: Hollywood Liberals Give Stormy Daniels Key to City & Defend MS-13

U.S. News
Comments

SPYGATE: Trump Says Comey Was “Terrible And Corrupt”; “Inflicted Great Pain”

U.S. News
Comments

Rod Rosenstein to Face Off with GOP Lawmakers Amid Questions About FBI Informant

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Those Who Won’t Stand For National Anthem “Shouldn’t be in the Country”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments