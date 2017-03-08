Unvaccinated Australian Children Being Refused Medical Care Over Immunisation, Survey Finds

Some unvaccinated Australian children are being turned away for medical treatment because their immunisation is not up-to-date, a survey has found.

The Australian Child Health Poll of almost 2,000 parents found among 5 per cent of children who were not up-to-date with the vaccinations, one in six had been refused care — particularly those under the age of six years.

The survey found: One in three parents still hold concerns about vaccinations

74 per cent of parents believe they should be told how many children are not up-to-date with vaccines at schools or childcare centres

Seven out of 10 parents say knowing the number of under-vaccinated children would influence their decision over child care, schools

Parents are confused about whether to delay vaccines when a child has a minor illness

One in 10 Australian parents believe that vaccines can cause autism, and a another 30 per cent are unsure *Australian Child Health Poll

Anthea Rhodes from Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital said the finding was a concern.

“It’s been a topic in the US for a long time and it’s a complex one about rights to refuse care to unvaccinated kids,” Dr Rhodes told ABC News Breakfast.

