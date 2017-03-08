Unvaccinated Australian Children Being Refused Medical Care Over Immunisation, Survey Finds

Image Credits: PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images.

Some unvaccinated Australian children are being turned away for medical treatment because their immunisation is not up-to-date, a survey has found.

The Australian Child Health Poll of almost 2,000 parents found among 5 per cent of children who were not up-to-date with the vaccinations, one in six had been refused care — particularly those under the age of six years.

The survey found:

  • One in three parents still hold concerns about vaccinations
  • 74 per cent of parents believe they should be told how many children are not up-to-date with vaccines at schools or childcare centres
  • Seven out of 10 parents say knowing the number of under-vaccinated children would influence their decision over child care, schools
  • Parents are confused about whether to delay vaccines when a child has a minor illness
  • One in 10 Australian parents believe that vaccines can cause autism, and a another 30 per cent are unsure

*Australian Child Health Poll

Anthea Rhodes from Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital said the finding was a concern.

“It’s been a topic in the US for a long time and it’s a complex one about rights to refuse care to unvaccinated kids,” Dr Rhodes told ABC News Breakfast.

Read more


Related Articles

ObamaCare repeal bill would defund Planned Parenthood

ObamaCare repeal bill would defund Planned Parenthood

Health
Comments
Why ‘More Than a Million Traders’ Are Boycotting Coca-Cola and Pepsi in India

Why ‘More Than a Million Traders’ Are Boycotting Coca-Cola and Pepsi in India

Health
Comments

Cellphone Radiation Exposure Fact Sheet Draft Released By California Health Officials

Health
Comments

Eat More Home-Cooked Meals, Avoid Watching Television During Meals To Be Healthy

Health
Comments

Loud Music Means More Americans Won’t Be Able To Hear By 2060, Study Warns

Health
Comments

Comments