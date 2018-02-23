Unvaccinated Children Banned From School

The US state of Oregon has said that unvaccinated children are banned from attending school if they had not met requirements after 21 February.

The “School Exclusion Day” deadline was two weeks after state health authorities sent a letter home to parents if their children were behind on vaccinations for whooping cough, polio, chicken pox, and measles.

No data is available on this year, but in 2017 almost 30,000 letters were sent and more than 4,000 of those children were required to stay home. The Oregonian newspaper reported that the state is the “country’s most vaccine-skeptical state.”

