Upcoming Roseanne Episode to Feature Muslim Neighbors

A Muslim family from Yemen will move next door in Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s popular sitcom Roseanne.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Roseanne Barr, who plays Roseanne Conners, “hopes to teach tolerance and compassion” by humanizing Muslims.

Barr, whose character is known for supporting President Donald Trump, is “forced to face her prejudice” after initially fearing that her neighbors support terrorism.

“What if this is a sleeper cell full of terrorists getting ready to blow up our neighborhood?” Roseanne says during the episode. “Any time something bad happens, it’s always somebody who lives next door to somebody.”

Dave Caplan, co-executive producer of the show, says the idea to include a Muslim family came from Barr herself.

“She wanted to get a comeuppance for her own bias,” Caplan said.

Similar to her character, Barr is also a supporter of the president.

In an interview with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Barr responded to criticism over her pro-Trump stance.

“I don’t give a fuck,” Barr said.

Roseanne’s revival episode, which came 21 years after its finale in 1997, received 18.2 million viewers.

The sitcom’s last episode averaged 10.3 million viewers and the show itself is said to have lost 43 percent of its viewers since its return.

How the show’s audience will respond to Tuesday’s episode remains to be seen.