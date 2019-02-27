Update: City welcome sign with islamist woman in hijab shot to pieces by enraged Swedes

An image of a Muslim woman wearing a hijab was recently published on a digital advertising board at the entrance to the Swedish City of Gävle.

“It is true that the board was vandalised on Friday, and completely destroyed during the weekend”, says Johan Adolfsson, director of communications at Gävle Municipality.

“We select people who have been nominated by the residents to represent those who live in Gävle. Suzan Hindi is one of the 100 Gävle residents nominated for the campaign”.

“There have been lots of reactions to the advertisement. People express that it’s wrong, that Islam is a threat and that there are big problems with the hijab, says Johan Adolfsson.”

“We received hundreds of emails and phone calls over the weekend. It is unpleasant because the insults are directed towards me and Suzan Hindi personally.

