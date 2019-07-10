UPDATE: Facebook Deletes Policy Allowing Violent Threats Against "Dangerous Individuals"

Facebook has deleted a policy update that informed users it was acceptable to post violent threats against people deemed “dangerous individuals” by the company.

As we highlighted yesterday, a Community Standards update published by Facebook on July 9 stated (emphasis mine); “Do not post: Threats that could lead to death (and other forms of high-severity violence) of any target(s) where threat is defined as any of the following:

Statements of intent to commit high-severity violence; or

Calls for high-severity violence (unless the target is an organization or individual covered in the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy)….”

“Dangerous individuals” includes me, because this was the designation under which I was banned by Facebook back in May.

Facebook literally put in place a policy that allowed death threats to be sent to people Facebook doesn’t like, which is completely illegal in virtually all developed countries.

Following a backlash, Facebook has completely deleted the section that allowed violence to be incited against “dangerous individuals”.

They now claim their language was “imprecise,” which is the Orwellian understatement of the century.

Facebook's RESPONSE for their policy change that had APPROVED violence against @PrisonPlanet and others? It was "Imprecise." "The language we previously used to describe our policies against violence and incitement was imprecise." https://t.co/ywZwggHbIp pic.twitter.com/QEWQSi35ti — NewsChute (@NewsChute) July 10, 2019

There is no indication on Facebook’s Community Standards page that this change was made. The original text has simply been deleted.

Perhaps Facebook is hoping that no one noticed. Unfortunately for them, the Internet is forever.

