Update: Scalise leaves ICU, remains in serious condition

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, has left the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital, but remains in serious condition as he continues to be treated for infection, an aide told CBS News.

Scalise was wounded from a gunshot to the hip at a GOP congressional baseball game practice on June 14 and arrived at the hospital in critical condition. One doctor described Scalise as being in “imminent risk of death” when he first arrived.

He has remained in the hospital recovering since the attack, leaving the ICU, but was readmitted on July 5.

Maine Democratic Rep Makes Physical Threat Against 'Pu**y' Trump

Poll: Just 4% of Dems Think Hillary Would Have a Chance of Beating Trump in 2020

