UPDATE: Toronto Workers Remove $550 Park Stairs Built by Senior after City’s $65K-$150K Estimate

A controversial set of wooden stairs built by a Toronto senior for $550 to access a community park, and sparked a debate on city spending, has been removed and will be replaced by a new structure.

City workers swooped in early Friday morning and tore down the homemade staircase after officials deemed it unsafe.

“At the end of the day, the city has a liability issue. We have to make sure that assets in our public spaces are to code and meets certain safety standards,” Coun. Justin Di Ciano told Global News.

Adi Astl said he contacted Di Ciano to ask for a set of stairs to Tom Riley Park in west-end Toronto in order to safely access the community garden but was shocked to hear of the astronomical price tag of between $65,000 to $150,000.

