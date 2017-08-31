Uranium One Founder: ‘Clinton Cash’ Caused Voters to Doubt Hillary Clinton’s Integrity

Frank Giustra is claiming Stephen K. Bannon and Peter Schweizer helped frame the facts around former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s shady deals and Clinton Foundation transactions to cause “mainstream voters to doubt Hillary Clinton’s integrity.”

Giustra is a Canadian mining magnate and longtime Bill Clinton confidant who took to Twitter Tuesday to cite a Harvard study claiming Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon and editor-at-large Peter Schweizer turned voters against Hillary Clinton.

In his first tweet, Giustra tweeted a link to the Harvard study at billionaire Mark Cuban and Schweizer:

In another tweet, Giustra cited a section of the Harvard study:

Bannon ,Schweitzer Breitbart, Fox,framed a story so attractive for mainstream media to cover,caused voters to doubt Clinton’s integrity." — Frank Giustra (@Frank_Giustra) August 30, 2017

