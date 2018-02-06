US Air Force B-52 Shatters Bombing Record While Blowing Taliban Training And Narcotics Facilities To Bits

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, America’s longest-serving bomber, set a new record for the most smart bombs dropped on the Taliban in Afghanistan, the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan revealed Tuesday.

Shattering the previous record set in November, the American bomber dropped 24 precision guided munitions during a 96-hour air campaign against Taliban training and narcotics facilities in Afghanistan, Fox News reports. The conventional rotary configuration on board allows the B-52s to easily unleash hell on the terrorists.

“The Taliban have nowhere to hide,” Gen. John Nicholson, the unit commander, reportedly said in a statement, “There will be no safe haven for any terrorist group bent on bringing harm and destruction to this country.”

With the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq, the U.S. is steadily moving troops from Iraq to Afghanistan to deal with the continued threat of terrorism posed by the Taliban.