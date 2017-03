In the Terminator films, Skynet was a self-aware AI hellbent on taking on humanity.

However, the version the US Air Force has bought is a little more low tech.

The anti-drone 12 gauge shotgun shells release a five foot net to trap the drone’s propellers causing it to fall from the sky.

The military agency has purchased 600 rounds to conduct tests and if satisfied, they plan to place an order for another 6,400 shells.

Read more