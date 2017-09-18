US and Coalition Forces Are Winning War Against ISIS

The Islamist extremist group ISIS is nearing its end in Iraq, and coalition forces are launching clearing operations against the group in eastern Syria. While the terrorist organization may still persist in some form, its so-called “caliphate” may soon be obsolete.

The Trump administration has taken a strong stance against ISIS. A report from the U.S. Air Force shows that in the last eight months it has already released more weapons on ISIS, 32,801 as of August, than it did in all of 2016 under the Obama administration with 30,743 weapons dropped.

In August alone, the Air Force released 5,075 weapons—compared to monthly record number last year of 3,160 dropped in June 2016.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to mark the developments, stating “We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty!”

