US Army Colonel: Coronavirus Was Leaked From A Chinese Lab

Image Credits: Getty Images.

A retired US Army Colonel is among a growing list of prominent figures to lend weight to the theory that the Coronavirus now ravaging the globe leaked from a Chinese bio-lab in Wuhan in late November.

Lawrence Sellin Ph.D. is a retired colonel with 29 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserve, who previously worked at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

In a recent op ed, he writes that while “there appears to be a politically-motivated campaign to demonstrate that CoVid-19 occurred naturally as a species ‘jump’ from animals to humans originating in the Wuhan wet market…there is still little evidence that directly supports that contention.”

Instead, Sellin posits that the origin of the virus is more likely to be a lab leak, arguing that “the technology to create a coronavirus chimera has been demonstrated,” and “deadly viruses have previously ‘leaked’ out of Chinese virology labs in two separate incidents.”

“Given the illness, death and economic destruction caused by CoVid-19, it is the responsibility of the Chinese government to fully open its research files and databases to international inspection, including information about the hundreds of coronavirus isolates, in order to ascertain the true origin of the Chinese CoVid-19 coronavirus.” Sellin urges.

Sellin, a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, and a regular contributor to the Military Times, has been vocal on social media regarding the lab leak theory, pointing to others, including government officials, who are not dismissing the notion:

Sellin, author of Restoring the Republic: Arguments for a Second American Revolution, has also demanded China be held accountable for its lies regarding the severity and spread of the virus:

Last week, molecular biologist Richard H. Ebright of Rutgers University, said that he believes it is a distinct possibility that the Chinese coronavirus could have originated and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

To clarify, Professor Ebright categorically does not believe that the virus is an engineered bioweapon, due to the scientific evidence showing otherwise. However, the notion that the strain of coronavirus that has spread around the world, and since mutated, came from the Wuhan lab is a real possibility in Ebright’s opinion.

