US Army Now Holding Drills With Ground Robots That Shoot

Image Credits: Wiki.

Last year saw a historic first: an exercise in which an unmanned vehicle provided live covering fire for American troops.

In a historic first, the Army conducted a live fire exercise with a remote-controlled ground combat vehicle armed with a .50-caliber machine gun. It plans to conduct more exercises with more heavily armed ground robots within the next couple of years.

The demonstration was part of the annual Northern Strike exercise, which took place last July and August at Michigan’s Camp Grayling. Primarily geared toward reserve units, this year’s event debuted an unmanned, heavily armed M113 armored personnel carrier. The driver and the weapons operator followed behind in a slightly larger M577 command post vehicle.

Read more


Related Articles

'Major Escalation': Israel Carries Out Large Scale Attack On Syria After F-16 Shot Down

‘Major Escalation’: Israel Carries Out Large Scale Attack On Syria After F-16 Shot Down

World at War
Comments
Democrats Can’t Decide Whether They Like America Or North Korea

Democrats Can’t Decide Whether They Like America Or North Korea

World at War
Comments

China Deploys Next Generation Stealth Fighter

World at War
Comments

Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes on Syrian Government Troops

World at War
Comments

North Korean Military Parade Showcases Latest Missiles Ahead of Olympics

World at War
Comments

Comments