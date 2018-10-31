US-Backed Force Suspends Attacks Against Islamic State After Turkish Strikes

A Kurdish-led force backed by a US-led coalition said Wednesday it was suspending operations against the Islamic State group after Turkey shelled Kurdish militia posts in northern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, joint Arab-Kurdish units led by the Kurds, announced a “temporary halt” to their operation, launched in eastern Syria on September 10, and condemned Turkey’s “provocations.”

On Wednesday, Turkish shelling of Kurdish positions in the Kobane sector of northern Syria killed four fighters, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency.

Read more