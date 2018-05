It is a non-nuclear weapon that theoretically can hit any target around the world in one hour — while evading the most modern of missile defense systems.

The Russians on Wednesday paraded one in Red Square, and China is aggressively pursuing a development program for its own variant.

In the race to develop hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon finds itself in an unfamiliar place: trailing its two main military rivals in a cutting-edge military technology and scrambling to catch up.

