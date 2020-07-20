The United States has added 11 Chinese entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 22 July but made available online revealed on Monday.

“These eleven entities have been determined by the United States Government to be acting contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destination of the People’s Republic of China (China)”, the document said.

The release added that all eleven entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of “China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labour and high-technology surveillance” against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).”

The United States and other primarily Western nations have criticised China for reportedly holding up to one million ethnic Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in re-education camps in the Xinjiang region under the pretext of fighting terrorism and religious extremism as of last summer.

China has rejected all accusations, saying the claims are not true.



A Twitter Administration control panel was hacked into revealing alleged leaked pictures spotlighting the buttons ‘Trends Blacklist’ and ‘Search Blacklist’, indicating Twitter DOES have the ability to shadowban its users. Exposing that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey clearly lied to Congress.

