US bombers fly over South China Sea in latest challenge to Beijing

The U.S. challenged once again China’s claim to the South China Sea on Thursday by flying two B-1B Lancer bombers over the contested waters, the Air Force said.

The move risks irking China, who has made claims to the sea and has built up small islands and military installations in the area.

President Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Potentially the most high-profile issue the two leaders will discuss when they meet is North Korea’s recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile — the reclusive government’s first successful launch of such a weapon.

Read more