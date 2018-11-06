US, China Prep for Top-Level Security Talks Before G-20

Image Credits: Gnovick / Wikimedia Commons.

The United States and China will hold a delayed top-level security dialogue on Friday, the latest sign of a thaw in relations, as China’s vice president said Beijing was willing to talk with Washington to resolve their bitter trade dispute.

The resumption of high-level dialogue, marked by a phone call last week between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, comes ahead of an expected meeting between the two at the G20 summit in Argentina starting in late November.

It follows months of recriminations spanning trade, U.S. accusations of Chinese political interference, the disputed South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan.

Read more

War Room with Owen Shroyer:

The Alex Jones Show:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

China's Stealth Drone a "Clone" of US Tech

China’s Stealth Drone a “Clone” of US Tech

World at War
Comments
US Generals Who Lost $21 TRILLION, Complain About Defending US Border

US Generals Who Lost $21 TRILLION, Complain About Defending US Border

World at War
Comments

Thousands of Yemeni Civilians Trapped as War Approaches Airport, University – Source

World at War
Comments

Video Surfaces of Near-Collision Between Chinese, US Ships

World at War
Comments

Iran Mass-Producing Fighter Jets Amid US Sanctions

World at War
Comments

Comments