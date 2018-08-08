US-China Trade Dispute Weighs on Prices

Image Credits: Roy Luck, Flickr.

Oil prices fell after Chinese import data showed a slowdown in demand, weighing on world equity markets which fell modestly, even as U.S. technology shares extended recent gains.

China announced retaliatory trade tariffs in response to the United States’ decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion of Chinese goods starting on Aug. 23.

Stock markets had recently continued to rise amid sturdy corporate results and data, despite the continuing trade battle between the United States and China, and the U.S. benchmark S&P index closed Tuesday less than half a percent off record highs hit on Jan. 26.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

What Pundits Get Wrong When Explaining "Democratic Socialism"

What Pundits Get Wrong When Explaining “Democratic Socialism”

Economy
Comments
NYC Cracks Down on Ride-Sharing

NYC Cracks Down on Ride-Sharing

Economy
Comments

Trump Snubs Amazon, Walmart in Business Leader Dinner

Economy
Comments

Amazon Eyes Next Trillion-Dollar Industries to Disrupt

Economy
Comments

Apple Could Be Used as ‘Bargaining Chip’ In Trade War, China Warns

Economy
Comments

Comments