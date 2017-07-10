US coalition and Iraqi prime minister declare victory in Mosul

Iraqi forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, have retaken all of Mosul, once the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria’s (ISIS) stronghold in the country, the U.S.-led coalition and Iraq’s prime minister said Monday.

“I announce from here the end and the failure and the collapse of the terrorist state of falsehood and terrorism which the terrorist Daesh announced from Mosul,” Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in a speech on state television, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

Al-Abadi traveled to Mosul on Sunday to celebrate the defeat of ISIS, but stopped short of declaring victory until Monday. Skirmishes between government forces and ISIS continued in the area during Sunday’s visit.

The loss of Mosul is major to blow to ISIS. It effectively ends the Iraqi portion of its so-called caliphate, though the group still holds some pockets of land in the country.

Read more