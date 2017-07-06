US Commander in South Korea: We're Prepared for War with North Korea

WASHINGTON, DC – The top U.S. commander in South Korea warned North Korea that the U.S. and its South Korean ally are prepared to go to war on Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test.

“Self-restraint, which is a choice, is all that separates armistice and war. As this Alliance missile live fire shows, we are able to change our choice when so ordered by our Alliance national leaders,” said Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks in a statement.

“It would be a grave mistake for anyone to believe anything to the contrary,” said Brooks, the commander of Combined Forces Command. South Korea’s top military officer also issued a similar warning.

“We may make resolute decisions anytime, if the Alliance Commanders in Chief order. Whoever thinks differently is making a serious misjudgment,” Gen. Lee Sun-Jin, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

