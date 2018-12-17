US Conducts Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

The U.S. military over the weekend unleashed an intense air assault targeting al-Shabab militants in Somalia, killing at least 62 in a series of strikes aimed at denying the terrorist group a safe haven from which to launch attacks.

The strikes in the Gandarshe region of Somalia — which mark the latest step in a growing U.S.-led military campaign targeting the terrorist group in Africa — were conducted in coordination with the Somali government, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement early Monday.

At least 34 militants were killed on Saturday and another 28 on Sunday, Pentagon officials said.

Read more