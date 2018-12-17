US Conducts Airstrikes Against Somalia Extremists, 62 Dead

Image Credits: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB / Contributor / Getty.

The U.S. military over the weekend unleashed an intense air assault targeting al-Shabab militants in Somalia, killing at least 62 in a series of strikes aimed at denying the terrorist group a safe haven from which to launch attacks.

The strikes in the Gandarshe region of Somalia — which mark the latest step in a growing U.S.-led military campaign targeting the terrorist group in Africa — were conducted in coordination with the Somali government, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement early Monday.

At least 34 militants were killed on Saturday and another 28 on Sunday, Pentagon officials said.

Read more


Related Articles

Why The Senate Vote to End Yemen War Is So Important

Why The Senate Vote to End Yemen War Is So Important

World at War
Comments
Watch: Lockheed Martin Launches New Combat Ship

Watch: Lockheed Martin Launches New Combat Ship

World at War
Comments

Yemen Ceasefire to Start Tuesday

World at War
Comments

Taliban Reps Meet US Officials For Peace Talks – Report

World at War
Comments

Defense Contractors Report “More Than a Handful” of Security Breaches by Chinese Hackers

World at War
Comments

Comments