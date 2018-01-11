US Congressman Supports Nationalist Hungary

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Andy Harris, a Republican congressman for Maryland, has asked his colleagues to sign a letter urging the State Department to improve relations with Hungary and withdraw its grant to promote “objective media”.

The co-chair of Congress’s Hungarian-American Caucus argued in his letter released on Tuesday that the Obama administration had “cold-shouldered” Hungary and “distorted the record” of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

“Under Obama, the State Department tried to turn Hungary into a pariah state…” the lawmaker of Hungarian descent said.

Read more


Related Articles

UN Boss: ‘We Must Celebrate Mass Migration’

UN Boss: ‘We Must Celebrate Mass Migration’

Globalism
Comments
Even Refugees are Afraid in Sweden!

Even Refugees are Afraid in Sweden!

Globalism
Comments

Unreal: Under 7K Out of One Million Refugees Enrolled in Work Training Programs

Globalism
Comments

Almost One in Three Muslim Students ‘Would Fight and Die for Islam’

Globalism
Comments

Documents Detail Plan for Civil Unrest and Martial Law in Baltimore

Globalism
Comments

Comments