US Congressman Supports Nationalist Hungary

Andy Harris, a Republican congressman for Maryland, has asked his colleagues to sign a letter urging the State Department to improve relations with Hungary and withdraw its grant to promote “objective media”.

The co-chair of Congress’s Hungarian-American Caucus argued in his letter released on Tuesday that the Obama administration had “cold-shouldered” Hungary and “distorted the record” of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

“Under Obama, the State Department tried to turn Hungary into a pariah state…” the lawmaker of Hungarian descent said.

