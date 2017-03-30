US Considers 100% Tariffs on EU Goods as Trump Ramps up Trade WAR

DONALD Trump has ramped up tension between the US and EU as his administration threatens to impose 100 per cent tariffs on European goods.

America’s trade battle with Brussels is set to continue as Donald Trump considers a hike on the price of Perrier mineral water, Vespa motor scooters and Roquefort cheese as he hits back over the EU’s long-standing ban on hormone-treated American beef.

Campaigners across the continent are now rallying to put pressure on the US and European Union to get back around the negotiating table before Mr Trump’s new trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, makes a decision.

Rob Dingman, president of the American Motorcyclist association warned: “To basically jeopardise an entire industry for leverage is inappropriate.

