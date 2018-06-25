US Cracks Down on Countries Stealing Tech

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that a forthcoming statement from the government related to reports of investment restrictions will apply to China and other countries that threaten U.S. intellectual property rights on technology.

“On behalf of @realDonaldTrump, the stories on investment restrictions in Bloomberg & WSJ are false, fake news. The leaker either doesn’t exist or know the subject very well. Statement will be out not specific to China, but to all countries that are trying to steal our technology,” Mnuchin said in a tweet.

The Trump administration is preparing to announce limits on Chinese investment in the U.S. and block additional technology exports to the Asian country, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing sources.

