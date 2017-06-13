US ‘created Isis’ and its war on the terrorists is 'a lie', says Iran's Supreme Leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and said Washington’s fight against Isis was “a lie”.

“You [the United States] and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East… who created Islamic State? America… America’s claim of fighting against Islamic State is a lie,” the Ayatollah said in a meeting with high-ranking Iranian officials, according to his official website.

He went on to say Iran had no intention of normalising ties with the United States.

“The American government is against an independent Iran… They have problems with the existence of the Islamic Republic of Iran… Most of our problems with them cannot be resolved,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

