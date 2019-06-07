US Cruise Operators Stop Sailing to Cuba

Image Credits: Sven Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images.

Major U.S. cruise operators said on Wednesday they will no longer sail to Cuba following the Trump administration’s ban on travel to the Caribbean island, angering travelers and prompting worries about trip cancellations and company earnings.

The new restrictions are aimed at pressuring Cuba’s Communist government to reform and stop supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Due to changes in U.S. policy, the company will no longer be permitted to sail to Cuba effective immediately,” Carnival Corp said.

Read more


Alex Jones discusses how a new bar in San Francisco allows rats to crawl on all available surfaces, drink the customers drinks if they’d like, and generally infest the entire establishment.


Related Articles

“Open borders are the source of Europe’s strength”, says the UN Secretary-General

“Open borders are the source of Europe’s strength”, says the UN Secretary-General

World News
Comments
Six Dead After SUV Carrying Illegals Crashes During Police Chase

Six Dead After SUV Carrying Illegals Crashes During Police Chase

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Mexican Armed Forces Block Migrants at Southern Border

World News
comments

Farage: I’ll organize my OWN trade deal with Trump

World News
comments

Video: Trump Ruminates On “Sea Of Blood” In London Hospitals From Stabbings

World News
comments

Comments