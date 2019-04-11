US Deep State Behind Arrest And Persecution Of Assange

Image Credits: Cancillería del Ecuador, Wikimedia Commons.

The Ecuadorian embassy has finally caved to the Deep State and Julian Assange has been arrested.

If the Deep State is not stopped they will destroy Assange and anyone who would dare to expose their plans.

David Knight breaks down the complicated issues that lie ahead for Julian Assange.

David also lets President Trump know exactly where American patriots stand on the matter.

According to reports, Julian Assange will soon be extradited to the US to face charges for “computer hacking.”

Owen Shroyer explains what President Trump should do to reveal his true character.


