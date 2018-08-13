US Economy "Firing on All Cylinders" - Expert

Image Credits: Pictures of Money / Flickr.

China’s power may have been overrated and the U.S. economy is staying strong, meaning that U.S. President Donald Trump has an advantage in the trade war, according to one expert.

“We have to realize that perhaps China isn’t as strong as when we at first think. China is still figuring out also how to deal with this trade situation, how to ensure the stability of its domestic economy,” said Curtis Chin, an Asia fellow at economic think tank the Milken Institute.

Why the rest of Asia is ‘worried’ about the US-China trade war from CNBC.

“And that works to the advantage of President Trump, and I think what’s really working to the advantage of President Trump is the state of the U.S. economy right now. Really, the U.S. economy is firing on all cylinders,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday.

