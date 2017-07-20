US Economy Poised For Faster Growth? Leading Indicators Say Yes

A broad measure of how well the U.S. economy is performing surged in June after a strong gain in May, suggesting growth could speed up in the months ahead.

The leading economic index jumped 0.6% last month after a revised 0.4% increase in May, the Conference Board said Thursday.

“The U.S. LEI rose sharply in June, pointing to continued growth in the U.S. economy and perhaps even a moderate improvement in GDP growth in the second half of the year,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles and growth research at the board.

