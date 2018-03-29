US Efforts in Afghanistan Encumbered by High Turnover

American operations in Afghanistan have continued to face setbacks due to regular turnover of U.S. military and diplomatic personnel, according to a government watchdog.

“Short tours make it more difficult for key personnel to build the relationships, knowledge, ability, and focus needed to make progress on critical challenges before their tour ends,” the lead inspector general of overseas contingency operations said in a report released Tuesday.

Though the United States has seen some progress in this realm, including longer stays of several key leaders and an uptick of American personnel completing multiple tours in the country, officials said, “the constant ‘churn’ of personnel remains an obstacle,” according to the report.

