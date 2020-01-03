US Embassy urges Americans to flee Iraq ‘immediately’ following Soleimani killing

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has urged American citizens to “depart Iraq immediately” after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander, spiking tension in Iraq and the Middle East.

In a security alert issued Friday morning, the U.S. Embassy told citizens to “depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.”

The targeted killing of Major-General Qasem Soleimani, leader of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has drawn promises of retaliation from Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday that the move was a “foolish escalation,” while Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami was quoted by state news agency IRNA as threatening a “crushing revenge.”

Following attacks by Iranian-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, all public consular operations have been suspended until further notice, while U.S. citizens have been advised not to approach the Embassy.

