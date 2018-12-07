US Envoy: Russia Shows No Indication It Wants to Save Nuclear Treaty

Image Credits: Пресс-служба Президента России / Wikimedia Commons.

Russia has not indicated a desire to save a Cold War-era arms control agreement amid a looming U.S. deadline to pull out of the pact unless Moscow returns to compliance, according to the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

In a press call with reporters Thursday, Jon Huntsman said the United States and its NATO partners have “gone to great lengths to preserve” the treaty, “however no one believes, nor is there any reason to believe” that Russia will destroy the missiles the alliance says violate the pact.

“When you have two signatories to a 30-year old agreement … and you find that today—indeed, over the better part of the last five years, only one of two is abiding by the obligations, it becomes foolhardy to carry on,” Huntsman said.

