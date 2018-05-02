US firms add 204,000 jobs in April

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB / Getty.

U.S. businesses added 204,000 jobs in April, as the labor market maintains steady growth and shows no signs of slowing down. 

Hiring was strong across a broad range of sectors as monthly jobs growth eclipsed 200,000 for the sixth straight month, payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which oversees the ADP report, said U.S. companies are “aggressively” hiring despite increasing headwinds.

“Despite rising trade tensions, more volatile financial markets and poor weather, businesses are adding a robust more than 200,000 jobs per month,” Zandi said.

Read more


Related Articles

Small Business Confidence Way Up in the Trump Era

Small Business Confidence Way Up in the Trump Era

Economy
Comments
Oil Shock: Already Record High Gas In Canada: $6.21/gal USD

Oil Shock: Already Record High Gas In Canada: $6.21/gal USD

Economy
Comments

US Extends Tariff Exemptions for Allies

Economy
Comments

Social Entrepreneurship Next Social Justice?

Economy
Comments

Greenback Comeback?

Economy
Comments

Comments