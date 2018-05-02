US firms add 204,000 jobs in April

U.S. businesses added 204,000 jobs in April, as the labor market maintains steady growth and shows no signs of slowing down.

Hiring was strong across a broad range of sectors as monthly jobs growth eclipsed 200,000 for the sixth straight month, payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which oversees the ADP report, said U.S. companies are “aggressively” hiring despite increasing headwinds.

“Despite rising trade tensions, more volatile financial markets and poor weather, businesses are adding a robust more than 200,000 jobs per month,” Zandi said.

