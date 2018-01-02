US general: ISIS's 'repressive ideology' endures despite lost territory

The U.S. general in charge of coalition forces organized against the Islamic State said Monday that while most of the terrorist group’s territory hasd been retaken, the group’s hateful ideology remains a global threat.

In a video message posted to Operation Inherent Resolve’s official Facebook page, Army Lieutenant General Paul Funk reported that coalition forces have retaken 65,000 square miles of land from the terrorist group. Funk also warned that there was more work to do to combat the group’s ideology, particularly online.

“Their repressive ideology continues,” Funk said. “The conditions remain present for Daesh to return, and only through coalition and international efforts can the defeat become permanent.”

“We enter 2018 confident that increased security will enable the global coalition to further assist the Iraqi and Syrian people,” Funk added.

