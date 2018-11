The neocon establishment & press doesn’t even mention US troops protecting the Turkey/Syria border for Kurds, but ex-Generals whine about the “political stunt” of protecting America’s border.

And, the Washington Post is whining that $200 Million might be spent defending the US border — only 0.028% of the Defense Depart budget — but mainstream media ignores $21 TRILLION gone missing in addition to more money spent in Afghanistan than to rebuild Europe after WW2.