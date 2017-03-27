US Has 'No Good Military Options' Against Kim Jong Un, Ex-Ambassador Says

With each new weapons test, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un continued this month to inch closer to developing the ability to conduct a nuclear strike against the U.S. But while tensions with the isolated country have continued to escalate, the world’s foremost military force has no viable options for striking the communist nation, a former U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Sunday.

“There are no good military options,” Christopher Hill, who served as former President George W. Bush’s ambassador to South Korea from 2004 to 2005, said in an interview on New York’s AM 970.

“In the last few years, North Korea’s threat has really grown,” said Hill, who also served as ex-President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Iraq from 2009 to 2010. “Now we are seeing them modernize their missile arsenal such that it’s quite likely in the near future… North Korea will have a deliverable nuclear weapon. And then the question is, what are we all going to do about that?”

Despite conducting what U.S. military officials described as a failed missile test on Wednesday, North Korea remained undaunted and was still aggressively trying to build its nuclear weapons program, experts warned. U.S. officials believed the country was ready to conduct its sixth nuclear test.

Read more