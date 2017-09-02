US: Health incidents involving diplomats in Cuba continued in August

Mysterious health incidents at the U.S. Embassy in Havana happened as recently as August, the State Department said Friday, despite earlier assessments that the attacks had stopped.

The U.S. has also updated its tally of individuals affected by the incidents from 16 to 19, according to The Associated Press.

“We can confirm another incident which occurred last month and is now part of the investigation,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauertsaid.

The incidents began last fall when U.S. diplomats at the embassy began reporting unexplained hearing loss. The U.S. has launched an investigation into the matter.

Read more