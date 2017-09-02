US: Health incidents involving diplomats in Cuba continued in August

Image Credits: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini (REUTERS).

Mysterious health incidents at the U.S. Embassy in Havana happened as recently as August, the State Department said Friday, despite earlier assessments that the attacks had stopped.

The U.S. has also updated its tally of individuals affected by the incidents from 16 to 19, according to The Associated Press.

“We can confirm another incident which occurred last month and is now part of the investigation,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauertsaid.

The incidents began last fall when U.S. diplomats at the embassy began reporting unexplained hearing loss. The U.S. has launched an investigation into the matter.

Read more


Related Articles

'Floppy left' fear racist tag on sex grooming, says Labour MP Sarah Champion

‘Floppy left’ fear racist tag on sex grooming, says Labour MP Sarah Champion

World News
Comments
Putin: Leader in artificial intelligence will rule world

Putin: Leader in artificial intelligence will rule world

World News
Comments

European Supermarket Erased Crosses From Packaging Because it ‘Respects Diversity’

World News
Comments

Sweden: Man sentenced for eating bacon in front of Muslims

World News
Comments

After North Korea missile, Britain and Japan agree closer security ties

World News
Comments

Comments